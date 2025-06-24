Yemen's Houthis reaffirm 'unwavering stance' on Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthi-aligned Coalition of Anti-Aggression Political Parties reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting Gaza amid what it described as “continued Israeli and US assault.”

Speaking to Shafaq News, Adel Rajeh, a member of the coalition’s executive committee, described Yemen’s backing for Gaza as an “unwavering stance” adopted by Yemen’s leadership, represented by Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, and widely shared by both the armed forces and the broader population.

He also warned that the current path of military and logistical support would continue, with air and maritime restrictions remaining in effect. “An escalation in military activity should be expected in the coming days as part of efforts to secure a full halt to the aggression on Gaza and the lifting of the imposed blockade.”

The announcement comes amid a series of cross-border attacks from Yemen in recent months, with Houthi forces operating in the context of the ongoing war in Gaza, where Israeli hostilities have resulted in 55,998 deaths, the majority of them women and children.