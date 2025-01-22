Yemen’s Houthis release crew of detained ship sine 2023

Shafaq News/ The Houthi’s group in Yemen (Ansar Allah), declared, Wednesday, they have released the crew of the Galaxy Leader ship as a support for Gaza ceasefire.

In a statement, The Supreme Political Council of the group said the release took place “in coordination with the Hamas movement and the mediation of the brother in Sultanate of Oman”.

A ceasefire has been reached, came into effect on Sunday, to halt the fighting between Israel and Hamas, which erupted over 15 months ago in the Gaza Strip.

And since the last war between Israel and Hamas started in the 7th of October, Yemen’s Houthis initiated their “supporting Gaza” battle, targeting by ballistic missiles and drones tens of ships in The Red sea and The Arab sea, believed to be linked to Israel, or heading to its ports.

The statement clarified, “25 strong crew of Filipinos, Mexicans, Romanians, Bulgarians and Ukrainians who spent 430 days in captivity were transferred to Oman, by order of Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi”.

in 19th of November 2023, The Galaxy Leader ship was hijacked by armed Houthi fighters who rappelled down from a helicopter and escorted it to Al- Salif port in Al- Hudaydah governorate, under their control. The Bahamas-flagged vessel is affiliated with Abraham “Rami” Ungar, one of the richest men in Israel.

Houthis raised the flags of Yemen and Palestine, along with slogans condemning Israel and the United States, and began organizing visits for Yemenis aboard the ship. The crew members of the ship were previously seen in May 2024 wearing Palestinian keffiyehs, during a meeting with a delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross.