Iraqi authorities arrest ISIS members who admitted to killing unarmed civilians

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency on Thursday said it had arrested persons with links to the Islamic State (ISIS) group in a crackdown on the insurgency group in Nineveh.

The agency, in a statement, said the arrests were the result of separate operations carried out based on tip-offs and field intelligence.

It added that some of the arrestees confessed to involvement in terrorist activities in several governorates, including the killing of civilians.

In Iraq, the group was defeated in 2017 but IS militants still wage regular attacks on police, the army and Iraqi state paramilitary units.