Iraqi Resistance, Houthis claim joint strike on Israeli target

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Resistance on Thursday evening said that it had carried out a joint operation with Yemen's Houthi Ansarallah group, targeting an Israeli target in Haifa.

A statement by the Iran-aligned umbrella of Shiite armed factions said the operation involved "a number of missiles" striking a "vital target" in Haifa.

The group vowed to continue its operations with "increasing intensity".

Yesterday, the Houthis said they targeted an Israeli ship in the Haifa port in a joint military operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The operation targeted the MSC Manzanillo, the Iran-aligned Houthi group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Wednesday.

The announcement comes only three days after another joint operation with the Iraqi resistance, in which four vessels were attacked in the same port.

Saree said on Sunday that the group fired drones at two cement tankers and two cargo ships at the port a day prior over noncompliance with a ban on entering "ports of occupied Palestine".

Israel's Channel 12 reported an explosion occurred in Haifa at dawn after an air defence missile was launched towards the sea without activating the sirens. Israel's military did not comment on the Houthi claim, but stated in a post on X that it had shot down a drone approaching the country overnight from the east.

Vessels in and around the Red Sea have come under repeated attack for months by Iran-backed Houthis who say they are acting in support of Palestinians.

CENTCOM, which has carried out retaliatory strikes against the Houthis over their attacks on shipping, said it had destroyed three nautical drones belonging to the group over the past 24 hours.

It also said the group had launched three antiship missiles into the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or significant damage were reported.