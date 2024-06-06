Yemeni, Iraqi groups attack ships in Haifa port in joint operations

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi group, Ansarullah, said on Thursday it took part in two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Haifa port.

"The first targeted two ships carrying military equipment in the port of Haifa, while the second targeted a ship that violated the decision to ban entry to the port," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

On Wednesday, Saree said the group launched attacks on three ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

The movement used missiles and drones against two ships - Roza and Vantage Dream - in the Red Sea, the military spokesperson said. He did not mention when the attacks took place.

Saree said his group also used drones against the U.S. vessel Maersk Seletar in the Arabian Sea, again without giving further details.

Maersk's Media Relations Manager Kevin Doell, said on Thursday no such incident had been reported by Maersk Seletar, which was pressing on with its voyage.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been attacking shipping in the region for months in what they say is an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, who are targeted by the Israeli army daily.

So far, Israel killed about 39,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.