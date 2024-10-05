Netanyahu: Iran behind all attacks on Israel, we will put an end to them

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Saturday that Iran is responsible for all the recent attacks on Israel originating from Iraq, Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria. He vowed to put an end to these aggressions.

In a press briefing, Netanyahu stated, "Israel has the right to defend itself after these attacks by Iran." He added, "We have been subjected to the largest attack in history, and no country can accept such a situation, which is why we will respond."

Netanyahu emphasized that Iran is behind all the attacks, saying, "Iran has attacked us twice with hundreds of ballistic missiles, and we will not tolerate these assaults."

Officials also expressed concern over Iran’s influence, warning of potential further surprises across multiple fronts.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak told The Guardian Newspaper that Israel has an "urgent and necessary" need to retaliate. He suggested that Israel might launch a large-scale airstrike on Iran's oil industry or even conduct a symbolic attack on a military target.

Barak added, "The Israeli response model can be seen in the retaliatory airstrikes on oil facilities and power stations at the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah in Yemen. We could see something similar, perhaps a large attack that could happen more than once."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden addressed ongoing discussions in Washington regarding a potential Israeli strike on Iran's oil sector, stating on Thursday, "The answer is no," when asked if the US would support such an action. Biden emphasized that while Israel has the right to defend itself, any response should be proportional.

However, Former US President Donald Trump criticized Biden’s opposition to Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, urging Israel to "strike" the facilities, saying, "Hit the nukes first, and deal with the rest later."