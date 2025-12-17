Dollar prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2025-12-17T08:43:15+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate decreased with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,700 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 143,100 dinars on Tuesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 143,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 142,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 141,400 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 141,300.

