Iraq records 36 earthquakes in April concentrated in border regions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq recorded 36 earthquakes in April, including 16 in the country and 20 near its borders, according to the monthly seismic report issued Sunday by the Iraqi Meteorological Authority.

The Seismic Monitoring Department indicated that external tremors included 10 quakes in Iran near the Iraqi border, nine in Turkiye, and one in Syria’s Hasakah province. Magnitude levels ranged between one and five, with focal depths between five and 39 kilometers.

Within Iraq, seismic activity was concentrated in al-Sulaymaniyah province, where eight tremors were recorded across the city center, Dukan, and Penjwen. Nineveh recorded three quakes in Tal Afar, Sheikhan, and Mosul, while two tremors were registered in Duhok’s Zakho and Akre, and two in Erbil’s Soran and the city center. Diyala saw one quake in Khanaqin district.

No seismic activity was recorded in Iraq’s western and southwestern regions during the month, and no casualties were reported.