Earthquakes strike Iraq’s Kirkuk amid ongoing tectonic tension

Shafaq News/ A series of minor earthquakes hit northern Kirkuk, Iraq, over the past 24 hours, with experts linking the activity to both natural tectonic stress and industrial factors.

Iraq’s Meteorological and Seismological Authority reported on Tuesday that the latest measuring 3.1 magnitude occurred at 8:26 a.m. local time.

Another tremor, 3.6 magnitude, was at 6:21 p.m. on Monday and was felt by residents in surrounding areas. The authority confirmed that no casualties or material damage were reported.

Geological analysts exolained to Shafaq News that Kirkuk sits at a high-risk seismic zone due to its location at the convergence of the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This boundary, labeled the Black Line on geological maps, frequently experiences stress-induced fault movements.

One of the key contributors is the Zagros Fault, an active tectonic line extending from western Iran into Iraq, known for causing regular seismic disturbances.

Experts also pointed to the possible role of induced seismicity from oil and gas operations. Kirkuk, a major energy hub, engages in deep drilling and injection activities that can destabilize subsurface structures, triggering man-made tremors.

They stressed the need for thorough seismic risk assessments and safety planning as the city experiences rapid urbanization and industrial growth.