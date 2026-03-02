Iraqi faction claims drone attack on Victoria Base at Baghdad Airport

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Saraya Awliya al-Dam, an Iraqi armed faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said on Monday it carried out a drone attack on Victoria Base inside Baghdad International Airport.

The group described the operation as retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

A security source told Shafaq News that air defenses at Victoria Base had intercepted and shot down a drone that attempted to approach the perimeter of the base, without causing damage.

Victoria Base previously hosted Global Coalition forces