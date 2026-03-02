Hezbollah claims strike on Israeli missile site; Israel hits Beirut’s southern suburbs

Hezbollah claims strike on Israeli missile site; Israel hits Beirut’s southern suburbs
2026-03-02T01:22:13+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

On Monday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching rockets and drones toward the Mishmar HaCarmel missile defense site operated by the Israeli army south of Haifa, as Israel responded with airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In a statement, the group said the attack was in response to repeated Israeli assaults and framed it as a “legitimate act of self-defense.” It also linked the strike to what it described as retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Hezbollah added that its response would come “at the appropriate time and place,” warning that continued war and assassinations grant it the right to defend itself.

In Beirut, local sources said Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs (Dahye), southern Lebanon and Beqaa.

No casualties were reported so far amid warnings of civilians to leave the areas.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon