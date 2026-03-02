Hezbollah claims strike on Israeli missile site; Israel hits Beirut’s southern suburbs

Shafaq News- Beirut

On Monday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching rockets and drones toward the Mishmar HaCarmel missile defense site operated by the Israeli army south of Haifa, as Israel responded with airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

#عاجل ‼️ جيش الدفاع يهاجم بقوة أهدافًا تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في أنحاء لبنان، ردًا على إطلاق النار الذي استهدف دولة إسرائيل ومواطنيها.لن نسمح بتهديد سكان الشمال أو المساس بأمن دولة إسرائيل.عملية "زئير الأسد" مستمرة، وقواتنا على أهبة الاستعداد لأي سيناريو وعلى جميع الجبهات pic.twitter.com/6ZHCEz86GS — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) March 2, 2026

In a statement, the group said the attack was in response to repeated Israeli assaults and framed it as a “legitimate act of self-defense.” It also linked the strike to what it described as retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Hezbollah added that its response would come “at the appropriate time and place,” warning that continued war and assassinations grant it the right to defend itself.

In Beirut, local sources said Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs (Dahye), southern Lebanon and Beqaa.

No casualties were reported so far amid warnings of civilians to leave the areas.