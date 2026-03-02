Trump vows continued military operations against Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that military operations against Iran will continue until all objectives are achieved.

Speaking to reporters from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump noted that the US has “very strong objectives” in the war, adding that Tehran “could have done something two weeks ago, but… just couldn’t get there.”

Iran’s military command is gone, “and many of them want to surrender to save their lives,” he pointed out, calling on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army to lay down their arms and seek immunity “or face death.”

According to the US president, the Iranian regime, armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons, poses a serious threat to Americans, adding that further US casualties are possible.