France, Germany, UK warn of defensive action against Iran

Shafaq News- Berlin

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom said on Sunday they are prepared to take “defensive action” against Iran to protect their interests and allies in the Gulf, following Iranian missile and drone strikes across the region.

In a joint statement, the three governments described the attacks as “indiscriminate and disproportionate,” noting they targeted countries not involved in the initial US-Israeli military operations.

French media reported that Paris has ordered the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to deploy immediately to the eastern Mediterranean. Additionally, British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said that the UK approved a United States request to use British bases to launch strikes against Iranian missiles.

My update on the situation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/DvsOVcTDMy — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 1, 2026

On Saturday, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran targeting senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and military figures such as the defense minister and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran responded by targeting Israel and US bases in Gulf states and the Kurdistan Region.