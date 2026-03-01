Airstrikes kill 15 PMF members in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US-Israeli attacks on Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions in Al-Qaim, western Al-Anbar province, left 15 deaths and two injuries, the group said on Sunday.

In a statement, the incident occurred when a series of airstrikes targeted security positions, resulting in the death of several fighters and the injury of others. After personnel gathered to evacuate and assist the wounded, aircraft struck the site again, killing four fighters and injuring 11 others.

Earlier, the Security Media Cell announced that a PMF position affiliated with Brigade 45 had come under two airstrikes in the Akashat area within the Al-Jazeera operations sector.