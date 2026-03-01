Three Iraqi provinces suspend work after Khamenei killing

Shafaq News- Kirkuk/ Babil/ Wasit

Three Iraqi provinces announced on Sunday the suspension of official work on Monday following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in line with the federal government’s declaration of nationwide mourning.

Authorities in Kirkuk, Babil, and Wasit said the decision was taken as part of the three days of national mourning declared across Iraq, with security and essential service institutions exempted.

Iranian authorities announced early Sunday that Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which also reportedly killed several senior military officials. Tehran subsequently declared 40 days of mourning, as tensions across the region continue to escalate.