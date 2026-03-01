Drone attack targets Peshmerga headquarters in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A Peshmerga military site in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, came under a drone attack on Sunday, the Kurdish Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs said.

In a statement, the ministry said a booby-trapped drone targeted the headquarters of the 11th Division in the Digla subdistrict, describing the strike as an attempt to complicate the security situation and create further instability.

The ministry called on Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to take action to halt such attacks and hold those responsible accountable, warning that “the continuation of these terrorist acts will not go unanswered.”

The incident came after the Iran-aligned “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” claimed responsibility for 23 operations using dozens of drones, which it said targeted US bases in Iraq and across the region.

The wider escalation began on Saturday, following coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, which triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran on sites linked to US forces in the Gulf. Some of those attacks have extended toward areas surrounding Erbil.