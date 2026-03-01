IRI launches 23 drone strikes on US forces in Middle East

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) on Sunday launched 23 drone attacks targeting US military bases in Iraq and across the Middle East, according to a statement.

The operations were carried out since the dawn of March 1 using dozens of drones against “enemy bases” in Iraq and the region.

Earlier, a source told Shafaq News that new aerial strikes hit Erbil, with explosions heard in multiple areas of the Kurdistan Region’s capital. A group calling itself Saraya Awliya Al-Dam separately claimed responsibility for drone attacks on US bases in the city.

The escalation follows US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since intensified attacks on Israeli and American bases in Gulf states and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

In Baghdad, demonstrators gathered in Al-Sadr City and near the Suspension Bridge leading to the Green Zone, a heavily fortified district in central Baghdad that houses Iraq’s main government institutions and several foreign embassies, including the US Embassy, to protest Khamenei’s killing. Authorities closed the Zone for “security reasons.”