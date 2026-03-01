Iraq receives apology from Palestinian FM over Khor Abdullah statement

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin addressed the misunderstanding following the issuance of a statement over Iraq’s deposit of its maritime maps with the United Nations and offered an apology during a phone call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry noted that Hussein expressed appreciation for the initiative and reaffirmed what he described as Iraq’s consistent position in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. Both sides also discussed regional developments.

Earlier this week, Iraq’s FM criticized Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt over official positions it viewed as aligned with Kuwait on the issue, describing Iraq’s move as a sovereign right carried out with full transparency.