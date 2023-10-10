Russia, Iraq call for immediate ceasefire between Palestine, Israel

Shafaq News/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, held talks in Moscow on Tuesday, where they jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Lavrov and Hussein stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, which would prevent further casualties and provide the necessary assistance to civilians affected by the ongoing hostilities," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two diplomats urged the relevant parties to intensify their efforts to create conditions for the swift resumption of comprehensive negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis.

The goal of these negotiations, according to the statement, is to establish an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, living in "peace and security" alongside Israel.

The call for an immediate ceasefire and renewed negotiations underscores the international community's concern for the humanitarian impact of the conflict and the desire for a peaceful and lasting resolution.