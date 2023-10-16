Russia expresses deep concern as Palestinian-Israeli conflict threatens regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kremlin has voiced grave concerns over the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict, raising fears of a regional war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in several telephone discussions with Middle Eastern leaders, including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, focusing on the intensifying hostilities and the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

President Putin identified the stagnation in the settlement process as a key factor exacerbating the situation and expressed Russia's commitment to working swiftly towards a Middle East resolution.

The Kremlin emphasized its readiness to collaborate with constructive partners and stressed the importance of a humanitarian truce.

Russia has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council, advocating for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian truce. The proposed resolution is perceived as balanced and non-politicized.

During the conversations, the leaders underscored the urgent need for a humanitarian truce, emphasizing the necessity of a ceasefire and the prompt delivery of assistance to those in need.

President Putin directed Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov to assess the crisis.

As the Israeli military campaign on the Gaza Strip enters its tenth day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports a rising death toll of 2,750, with approximately 10,000 wounded. Israeli forces continue airstrikes targeting civilian homes, leading to a humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Strip.

Shortages of essential supplies, overcrowded hospitals, and a mounting civilian casualty count depict a dire picture.