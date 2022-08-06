Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Israel: Islamic Jihad put Palestinians in danger

Category: World

Date: 2022-08-06T21:40:34+0000
Israel: Islamic Jihad put Palestinians in danger

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Iran of undermining four Arab countries, including Iraq, to export the Islamic revolution.

"Israel bil Arabiya," the official account of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted about the visit of the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhala to Iran and his meeting with the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, Maj. Gen. Hussein Salami.

"The difference between us: Israel seeks to protect its children from the terrorism promoted by Islamic Jihad, while Islamic Jihad puts the people of Gaza at risk in the service of its masters in Iran, who finance 70% of its budget." Israel bil Arabiya said.

"What good will this meeting bring to the people of Gaza? The Secretary-General of the terrorist Islamic Jihad Organization al-Nakhala in Tehran listens to the instructions of Iran, who are all interested in exporting their revolution to the region after it has so far undermined four Arab countries, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq." The Israeli account added.

Earlier today, The commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that Israel would pay a high price for its latest attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza, Iranian state TV reported.

"The Israelis will pay yet another heavy price for their recent crime," it quoted Major General Hossein Salami as saying about Israeli air strikes on Gaza as he met with Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala who is currently in Iran.

On Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck Gaza, and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel after an Israeli operation against the Islamic Jihad militant group ended more than a year of relative calm along the border.

related

Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site

Date: 2022-04-29 07:05:08
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site

European powers tell Israel: stop settlement expansion

Date: 2021-05-06 18:20:46
European powers tell Israel: stop settlement expansion

Palestine and Israel… Ongoing war and rising number of victims

Date: 2021-05-15 08:38:29
Palestine and Israel… Ongoing war and rising number of victims

Iranian kidnapping of Israelis said thwarted in Turkey last month

Date: 2022-06-12 21:42:53
Iranian kidnapping of Israelis said thwarted in Turkey last month

Syrian army says Israel hits southern Damascus in second strike in week

Date: 2020-11-25 05:48:41
Syrian army says Israel hits southern Damascus in second strike in week

Six Palestinians escape from high-security Israeli prison

Date: 2021-09-06 07:29:42
Six Palestinians escape from high-security Israeli prison

Facing Iran Threat at Sea, Israel Working to Change Global Naval Warfare Rules

Date: 2021-04-21 17:47:05
Facing Iran Threat at Sea, Israel Working to Change Global Naval Warfare Rules

Israel flags Iran UAV bases, offers to co-operate with Arab allies

Date: 2021-11-23 15:13:47
Israel flags Iran UAV bases, offers to co-operate with Arab allies