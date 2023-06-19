Palestinian Youth Killed in Clashes as Israeli Forces Storm Jenin Refugee Camp

Shafaq News/ A Palestinian youth was killed, and 22 others were wounded on Monday as Israeli forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Israeli media reported that six Israeli army soldiers were also wounded, some seriously, in an ambush by Palestinian militants in Jenin, sparking violent clashes between the two sides.

The incident unfolded when Israeli forces entered the Jenin camp, leading to confrontations with Palestinian residents.

As reported by Al-Jazeera, explosives detonated by Palestinian resistance fighters on the outskirts of the city caused damage to an Israeli military vehicle.

The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, confirmed that their members engaged in clashes with Israeli special forces discovered in the Jabriyat area of the camp.

The clashes came just hours after the Israeli army conducted a series of arrests and raids in various areas of the West Bank, resulting in the detention of five Palestinians. According to the army's statement, its forces encountered gunfire and explosive devices during the arrest operation and responded accordingly. The Palestinian detainees were subsequently transferred to detention centers for further interrogation.

The situation remains highly volatile in the West Bank, with ongoing clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians adding to the already tense Israeli-Palestinian conflict.