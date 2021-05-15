Palestine and Israel… Ongoing war and rising number of victims

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army is pursuing its bombardment of Gaza which has so far made a large number of victims, between dead and injured. In retaliation, Palestinian factions have multiplied their rocket attacks on Israeli villages and cities.

Washington has dispatched a diplomatic delegation to Tel Aviv in a bid to quell violence. Eight children and two women were killed in the bombing of a house in a camp on the west beach of Gaza, while 15 other civilians were injured. Rescue operations are still underway after the camp was targeted by 5 Israeli rockets, while Palestinian factions retaliated by bombing Israeli cities and two military bases.

According to the Civil Defense in Gaza, “The overall number of casualties since the beginning of the Israeli bombing has risen to 139, including 39 children and 22 women.”

In turn, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades(EQB), the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas organization, fired rockets towards Ashdod, “to avenge the martyrs whose lives were lost during the bombing of the house in the beach camp”, while the al-Quds Brigade(AQB). the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad(PIJ) announced that it has rained down dozens of rockets on the city of Sderot.

According to Hamas, “This crime indicates the inability of the occupying forces to face the resistance in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, and it reinforces the resistance’s conviction of the necessity of protecting its children from the terrorist acts perpetrated by this aggressor.”

Later on the same day, Israel bombed another house in the al-Breij camp, in the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli Navy destroyed a number of resorts on the Gaza beach, while the Israeli army announced its targeting of a member of the PIJ who specializes in anti-tank missiles.

Earlier on Saturday, EQB announced its bombing of the cities of Ashdod, Beersheba, Askalon, Yavneh, and the two Israeli military bases.

The Iron Dome, the Israeli all-weather air defense system, responded to a number of new missiles launched from Gaza.

Meanwhile, EQB published videos in which it can be seen launching missiles from Gaza on Israeli targets, saying, “We have bombarded Beersheba to avenge the martyrs of the West Bank and the civilians of the north of Gaza”.

EQB had previously targeted a chemical factory in Nir Oz with a drone, while the Israeli army also announced that it had brought down a drone taking off from Gaza.