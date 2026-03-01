Al-Sulaymaniyah confirms: Essential goods available amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Essential goods and fuel are available across the province, Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr said on Sunday, stressing that markets remain stable despite the ongoing military confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

“The local government is prepared to respond to any emergency,” he said, emphasizing efforts to preserve public security and maintain the flow of commercial and economic activity throughout the province.

On Saturday, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw also reassured residents that food supplies are sufficient, storage facilities are stocked, and there are no concerns about market disruptions or shortages.

Over the past two days, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has faced waves of attacks near Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport, which host Global Coalition forces, prompting authorities to suspend natural gas supplies to power plants and close schools and universities for four days.

