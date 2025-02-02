Zonga lake: Breakthrough in water conservation at al-Sulaymaniyah university

Shafaq News/ The University of al-Sulaymaniyah marked World “Zonga” Day, on Sunday, with a special event celebrating the groundbreaking success of its artificial lake project, an initiative poised to reshape water conservation efforts in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that the event, held in the university’s conference hall, gathered prominent figures, including al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr, academics, and environmental experts. Discussions focused on the project’s critical role in water resource protection, climate change mitigation, and ecological balance promotion.

The Zonga project, developed by the university’s Colleges of Engineering and Environmental Sciences in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), represents the first successful artificial lake model of its kind in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Governor Haval Abu Bakr emphasized the project’s significance, stating that sustainability initiatives like Zonga are essential in combating water scarcity and drought. He highlighted the importance of expanding such efforts across Iraq, advocating for greater public awareness and investment in water management and environmental preservation.

In turn, experts at the event described the project as an innovative environmental solution, noting that artificial Zonga lakes contribute to groundwater purification, natural resource conservation, biodiversity support, and environmental balance improvement in arid areas.

Experts further hailed the initiative as a potential turning point in strengthening environmental sustainability and called for increased research and development efforts in the field.

Similarly, speakers underscored the urgency of adopting scientific approaches to address Iraq’s growing water crisis, particularly as climate change intensifies pressure on natural resources.

Notably, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are facing an escalating water crisis due to climate change, geopolitical disputes, and poor infrastructure. Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and decreasing rainfall have intensified desertification and water scarcity, severely impacting agriculture and daily life.

Additionally, upstream dam projects in Turkiye and Iran have significantly reduced the flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, Iraq’s primary water sources, leading to shortages and regional tensions.