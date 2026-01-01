“From a distance”: US proposal outlines Turkiye’s role in Gaza deal

Shafaq News- Gaza

US President Donald Trump has not delivered his final position on possible Turkish involvement in plans related to the Gaza Strip, Israel’s public broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the United States has proposed a form of Turkish participation “from a distance” in Gaza. It also suggested providing Turkish logistical support to the territory through Egypt and Jordan, without offering further details on the nature of the support or how it would be implemented.

The broadcaster said the idea was raised ahead of a meeting this week in Florida between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump.

However, the report cited individuals close to Netanyahu as saying he made clear to Trump that Turkiye would not be present in Gaza and would not take part in the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, Yedioth Ahronoth cited Israeli officials who rejected “any plans to disarm Hamas while allowing the group to retain influence in Gaza,” revealing that Qatar and Turkiye have proposed transferring Hamas’ weapons to the Palestinian Authority or placing them under international supervision.