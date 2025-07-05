Turkiye's Erdogan optimistic on Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel to the possibility of a similar breakthrough in Gaza, expressing optimism over efforts to halt the fighting, according to local media outlets.

“Hamas has repeatedly demonstrated goodwill in this regard,” Erdogan remarked, pointing to the failure of previous ceasefire attempts in Gaza, which he attributed to Israeli violations.

He also noted that current efforts are aimed at avoiding a repeat of earlier collapses, adding that Turkiye is working to help secure “a more durable outcome.”

His remarks come as diplomatic efforts toward a Gaza truce are advancing. Earlier today, US President Donald Trump welcomed Hamas’s response to a proposed agreement, describing it as “good” while also expressing confidence that a deal could be finalized within days.

Last week, Trump announced that Israel had accepted “the necessary conditions to finalize” a proposed 60-day ceasefire, raising hopes of a breakthrough after months of negotiations.