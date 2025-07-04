Gaza: 27 killed in Israeli strikes as humanitarian agencies renew urgent appeals

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli airstrikes killed 27 Palestinians in Gaza on Friday, including five people waiting for humanitarian aid in northern Rafah, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Israeli warplanes launched heavy strikes on several neighborhoods in Gaza City, including Al-Tuffah and Al-Zaytoun.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reiterated that there is "no safe place" for civilians in Gaza.

In a statement, the agency warned that residents are running out of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and fuel, calling for “a deal that will allow in a flow of basic supplies.”

“Hunger is now so severe that people are fainting in the streets,” the agency said, describing the current aid distribution system as one that has "stripped frightened, injured, and exhausted families of their dignity."

“#Gaza: no fuel allowed into the enclave for more than 4 months now.Without fuel, waste is piling up, clean water running out, clinics shutting down, electricity and telecoms patchy.All is deepening the immense suffering of 2 million people who continue to endure… pic.twitter.com/LfsztwxUTz — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 4, 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) separately called for the protection of both major and field hospitals in the besieged enclave, reporting that many surgeries have been suspended due to fuel shortages and a lack of medical supplies.

WHO also stressed the urgent need to evacuate more than 300 critically ill Palestinians who require medical treatment abroad.

Since October 7, 2023, the death toll raised to 57157, with more than 135,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.