Ledar Barzani, Al-Sharaa discuss developments and Kurdish rights

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani discussed on Friday recent developments in Syria and the wider region, with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, as well as the rights of Kurds and other components of Syrian society.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, Al-Sharaa emphasized, during a phone call with Barzani, that Kurds are an integral and fundamental part of the Syrian people, affirming that “the Syrian state is committed to guaranteeing full national, political, and civil rights for Kurds and all other components on an equal basis and without discrimination.”

Barzani, the statement noted, expressed appreciation for Al-Sharaa’s vision and “voiced support for the will and aspirations of Syrians to build an inclusive state in which all parties and communities are genuine partners.”

Both sides underscored the importance of continued consultation and coordination in a way that serves the interests of all parties and helps safeguard social peace.

The recent clashes in predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods of Aleppo, between the Syrian government forces and the Kurdish Interior Security Forces (Asayish) linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), lasted for three days, resulting in more than 10 civilian deaths and 100 injuries, in addition to at least 20 casualties among fighters from both sides.

Both sides reached an agreement under US sponsorship to withdraw Asayish fighters to areas in northeastern Syria.