Clashes erupt between Syria’s SDF and government forces in Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

On Tuesday, clashes erupted in northern Syria’s Aleppo between the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government forces, with both sides blaming each other for the escalation, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

In a statement, the SDF said factions affiliated with the Damascus government were launching attacks using heavy machine guns and artillery on Sheikh Maqsoud and Al-Ashrafiyah.

Internal Security Forces – AleppoUpdate – Factions affiliated with the Damascus government are, at this moment, launching a violent attack using heavy machine guns and artillery on the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and al-Ashrafiyah, in a blatant assault that threatens the… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) December 26, 2025

The group stated earlier that one of its checkpoints near the Sheehan roundabout came under attack with two RPG-7 rockets, which it blamed on "factions linked to the Damascus government."

Statement Issued by the Internal Security Forces – AleppoOne of our forces’ checkpoints in the vicinity of Al-Sheihan Roundabout in Aleppo was targeted by two rocket-propelled grenades (RPG-7), fired by factions affiliated with the Damascus government, resulting in heightened… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) December 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Syria’s Interior Ministry accused SDF snipers in the neighborhood of targeting an Interior Ministry checkpoint, wounding one officer, and said its forces neutralized the source of fire.

قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة حلب، العقيد محمد عبد الغني:في خرقٍ جديد للاتفاقات المبرمة، أقدمت قناصة ميليشيا قسد المنتشرة في حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية بمدينة حلب على استهداف أحد حواجز وزارة الداخلية، أثناء قيام عناصر الحاجز بمهامهم في تنظيم حركة دخول وخروج المدنيين. — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) December 26, 2025

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Syrian army forces shot down hostile drones launched by the SDF toward army positions near the Tishreen Dam in eastern Aleppo countryside.

قوات الجيش العربي السوري تسقط مسيّرات معادية أطلقتها قسد باتجاه مواقع الجيش في سد تشرين بريف حلب الشرقي في خرق جديد لاتفاق العاشر من آذار. pic.twitter.com/8MdZ6SOsoc — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) December 26, 2025

On December 24, Shafaq News correspondent pointed out that families were displaced from Sheikh Maqsoud and Al-Ashrafiyah despite a ceasefire, as Syrian government forces blocked civilians from returning and prevented food and essential supplies from entering the areas.

The tensions follow clashes earlier this week between Asayish forces and Syrian government troops in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Al-Ashrafiyah neighborhoods that killed at least four civilians, wounded 17 others, and prompted US efforts to push both sides toward a ceasefire.