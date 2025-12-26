Clashes erupt between Syria’s SDF and government forces in Aleppo

Clashes erupt between Syria’s SDF and government forces in Aleppo
2025-12-26T22:33:28+00:00

Shafaq News – Aleppo

On Tuesday, clashes erupted in northern Syria’s Aleppo between the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government forces, with both sides blaming each other for the escalation, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

In a statement, the SDF said factions affiliated with the Damascus government were launching attacks using heavy machine guns and artillery on Sheikh Maqsoud and Al-Ashrafiyah.

The group stated earlier that one of its checkpoints near the Sheehan roundabout came under attack with two RPG-7 rockets, which it blamed on "factions linked to the Damascus government."

Meanwhile, Syria’s Interior Ministry accused SDF snipers in the neighborhood of targeting an Interior Ministry checkpoint, wounding one officer, and said its forces neutralized the source of fire.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Syrian army forces shot down hostile drones launched by the SDF toward army positions near the Tishreen Dam in eastern Aleppo countryside.

On December 24, Shafaq News correspondent pointed out that families were displaced from Sheikh Maqsoud and Al-Ashrafiyah despite a ceasefire, as Syrian government forces blocked civilians from returning and prevented food and essential supplies from entering the areas.

The tensions follow clashes earlier this week between Asayish forces and Syrian government troops in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Al-Ashrafiyah neighborhoods that killed at least four civilians, wounded 17 others, and prompted US efforts to push both sides toward a ceasefire.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon