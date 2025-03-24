Kurdish roadmap: Shafaq News obtains draft for inclusive Syria

Shafaq News/ A document obtained by Shafaq News outlines a joint political vision agreed upon by Syrian Kurdish parties to establish a democratic, pluralistic state that ensures equal citizenship and recognizes Kurdish national rights.

According to Shafaq News sources, the agreement—expected to be announced in the coming days—represents a consensus between the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

The negotiations, mediated by the US-led Global Coalition and overseen by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi, have aimed to unify Kurdish political positions ahead of potential talks with the Syrian transitional government in Damascus.

The document consists of two main sections and more than 25 provisions. A Kurdish official told Shafaq News that it “lays the foundation for a democratic Syria that upholds the rights of all communities while maintaining the country’s territorial integrity within a federal framework.”

The Political Vision

The document asserts that Syria is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multi-cultural state. Its constitution must guarantee the rights of all communities, including Arabs, Kurds, Syriacs, Assyrians, and Turkmens, alongside religious minorities. The core principles include:

-Commitment to international treaties, equal citizenship, and human rights.

- A mixed parliamentary system with political pluralism and separation of powers.

-Decentralization to ensure fair distribution of power and resources.

- Representation of Syria’s ethnic and cultural diversity in the state’s name, flag, and national anthem.

-State neutrality on religion, with official recognition of Yazidism.

-A national identity that respects all communities.

-Constitutional gender equality and fair representation of women in institutions.

-Protection of children’s rights under UN conventions.

-Revision of administrative divisions based on demographics and geography.

-Recovery of looted Syrian artifacts, both domestically and abroad.

-Reversing demographic changes and ensuring the return of displaced people, particularly in Kurdish-majority areas such as Afrin, Ras al-Ain, and Tell Abyad, while restoring state sovereignty.

-Establishment of a UN-backed preparatory committee to include all Syrian parties, paving the way for a constitutional declaration and a transitional government with full executive powers.

Kurdish National Rights

The document underscores the need for constitutional recognition of the Kurdish people’s existence and rights in Syria, including:

- Unifying Kurdish-majority areas as a political and administrative entity within a federal Syria.

- Recognizing Kurdish rights in politics, culture, and governance.

- Honoring the sacrifices of Kurdish fighters in the Syrian revolution and ensuring support for their families.

-Ensuring fair youth representation in state institutions.

-Establishing Kurdish as an official language alongside Arabic and securing Kurdish-language education.

-Creating Kurdish cultural and media centers and supporting research on Kurdish heritage.

-Guaranteeing Kurdish representation in Syria’s legislative, executive, and judicial institutions.

-Official recognition of Nowruz as a national holiday.

- Ending discriminatory policies such as the Arab Belt project and forced Arabization, with compensation for affected individuals.

- Restoring Syrian citizenship to stateless Kurds who lost it due to the exceptional 1962 census.

- Developing infrastructure in Kurdish regions and allocating a portion of local natural resource revenues for reconstruction and development after decades of marginalization.