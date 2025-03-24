Kurdish roadmap: Shafaq News obtains draft for inclusive Syria
Shafaq News/ A
document obtained by Shafaq News outlines a joint political vision agreed upon
by Syrian Kurdish parties to establish a democratic, pluralistic state that
ensures equal citizenship and recognizes Kurdish national rights.
According to Shafaq
News sources, the agreement—expected to be announced in the coming
days—represents a consensus between the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) and the
Democratic Union Party (PYD).
The negotiations, mediated
by the US-led Global Coalition and overseen by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
commander Mazloum Abdi, have aimed to unify Kurdish political positions ahead
of potential talks with the Syrian transitional government in Damascus.
The document consists
of two main sections and more than 25 provisions. A Kurdish official told
Shafaq News that it “lays the foundation for a democratic Syria that upholds
the rights of all communities while maintaining the country’s territorial
integrity within a federal framework.”
The Political Vision
The document
asserts that Syria is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multi-cultural
state. Its constitution must guarantee the rights of all communities, including
Arabs, Kurds, Syriacs, Assyrians, and Turkmens, alongside religious minorities.
-Commitment to
international treaties, equal citizenship, and human rights.
- A mixed
parliamentary system with political pluralism and separation of powers.
-Decentralization to
ensure fair distribution of power and resources.
- Representation of
Syria’s ethnic and cultural diversity in the state’s name, flag, and national
anthem.
-State neutrality on
religion, with official recognition of Yazidism.
-A national identity
that respects all communities.
-Constitutional
gender equality and fair representation of women in institutions.
-Protection of
children’s rights under UN conventions.
-Revision of
administrative divisions based on demographics and geography.
-Recovery of looted
Syrian artifacts, both domestically and abroad.
-Reversing
demographic changes and ensuring the return of displaced people, particularly
in Kurdish-majority areas such as Afrin, Ras al-Ain, and Tell Abyad, while
restoring state sovereignty.
-Establishment of a
UN-backed preparatory committee to include all Syrian parties, paving the way
for a constitutional declaration and a transitional government with full executive
powers.
Kurdish National
Rights
The document
underscores the need for constitutional recognition of the Kurdish people’s
existence and rights in Syria, including:
- Unifying
Kurdish-majority areas as a political and administrative entity within a federal
Syria.
- Recognizing Kurdish
rights in politics, culture, and governance.
- Honoring the
sacrifices of Kurdish fighters in the Syrian revolution and ensuring support
for their families.
-Ensuring fair youth
representation in state institutions.
-Establishing
Kurdish as an official language alongside Arabic and securing Kurdish-language
education.
-Creating Kurdish
cultural and media centers and supporting research on Kurdish heritage.
-Guaranteeing
Kurdish representation in Syria’s legislative, executive, and judicial
institutions.
-Official
recognition of Nowruz as a national holiday.
- Ending
discriminatory policies such as the Arab Belt project and forced Arabization,
with compensation for affected individuals.
- Restoring Syrian
citizenship to stateless Kurds who lost it due to the exceptional 1962 census.
- Developing infrastructure in Kurdish regions and
allocating a portion of local natural resource revenues for reconstruction and
development after decades of marginalization.