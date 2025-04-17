Sulaimani Forum 2025: Kurds eye lasting role in Syria's future

Shafaq News/ On a dimly lit stage at the American University of Iraq in Sulaimani, optimism ran high as veteran Iraqi Kurdish politician Hoshyar Zebari declared that what happened in Syria is “just the beginning.”

His remarks came during the second day of the ninth annual Sulaimani Forum held in Kurdistan’s al-Sulaymaniyah, where Kurdish and international officials signaled that the post-war phase in Syria may already be underway — and that Kurds intend to secure a lasting seat at the decision-making table in Damascus.

"A Decisive First Step"

Zebari described the newly signed eight-point agreement between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi and transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa as a “decisive first step.” The deal, endorsed by key international players including the United States and France, aims to formally incorporate Kurdish voices into Syria’s post-Assad governance structure.

Zebari characterized the weakening of al-Assad’s grip as a “political earthquake” triggered on February 8 last year, arguing that the emerging political order must expand beyond decades of authoritarian rule. The experience of Iraqi Kurds, he added, could serve as inspiration — if not a template — for Kurdish aspirations in northern Syria. “We are not imposing our model,” Zebari said. “But Kurdish unity is the key to everything.”

Scrutiny on Implementation

Ilham Ahmed of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), who is attending the forum, welcomed the agreement, describing it as a turning point that ends years of accusations against Syrian Kurds. Still, she struck a cautious tone, noting that the real test lies ahead with technical committees now tasked with implementing the deal.

Referencing the Iraqi Kurdish experience, Ahmed said, “We view the Kurdistan Region as an important model — but one rooted in a very different context. The reality of Rojava, and indeed Syria’s entire social fabric, differs significantly from Iraq’s.” She emphasized that other international models are also under study.