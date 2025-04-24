President Barzani, SDF chief meet: Kurdish unity top agenda

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander General Mazloum Abdi in Erbil on Wednesday to discuss the political and security situation in Syria.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said both sides underscored the importance of ensuring Kurdish and broader minority participation in Syria’s future political structure. They emphasized that sustained cooperation among Syria’s diverse communities is essential to preserving security, promoting stability, and confronting common threats.

The meeting also reviewed recent developments in Syria, including the evolving relationship between the SDF, Kurdish political factions, and the Syrian government.

According to the statement, discussions included the humanitarian and security challenges at al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, as well as the ongoing role of the US-led Global Coalition in the fight against ISIS.

Both leaders stressed the need for unity among Kurdish groups in Syria, viewing it as a key factor in advancing legitimate Kurdish aspirations and securing political rights within a stable and inclusive framework.