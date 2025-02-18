Syria's SDF reach key agreements for "stability"

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that key agreements had been reached among stakeholders in northern and eastern Syria to enhance cooperation and stability in the country.

According to a post on X by the commander of the SDF’s Northern Brigade, Abu Omar Al-Idlibi, the agreements resulted from a meeting involving the SDF, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

The eight main points agreed upon include:

-Integration of Military and Security Institutions: It was agreed to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the security institutions affiliated with the Autonomous Administration into the structure of the Syrian army, with the aim of unifying efforts and strengthening national power.

-Reactivation of Civil Institutions: The participants agreed to reactivate state-affiliated civil and service institutions in northern and eastern Syria to ensure the provision of basic services and improve the living standards of the population.

-Withdrawal of Foreign Fighters: It was affirmed that all non-Syrian fighters must withdraw from the ranks of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the northern and eastern Syria region as a step to enhance national sovereignty and stability.

-Enhancing Coordination with the Syrian Government: It was agreed to intensify meetings and coordination with the Syrian government in Damascus to enhance cooperation on national issues.

-Affirming Syria’s Unity: The importance of Syria’s territorial integrity was emphasized, with the view that incorporating local forces into the Syrian army would strengthen its ability to protect the homeland.

-Return of Displaced Persons: It was agreed to facilitate the return of displaced persons and refugees to their cities and villages while ensuring the provision of suitable living conditions.

-Congratulating and Inviting President Ahmed Al-Sharaa: President Ahmed Al-Sharaa was congratulated on assuming office and an official invitation was extended to him to visit northern and eastern Syria to strengthen relations.

-Implementation Mechanisms for the Agreed-Upon Provisions: Joint committees comprising all parties were formed to develop plans and implementation mechanisms to ensure the effective application of the provisions.

Al-Idlibi stated that these agreements are “part of ongoing efforts to promote national unity and foster greater stability and peace in Syria.”

The Syrian government has yet to officially confirm these agreements or their implementation mechanisms.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi on Monday emphasized the ongoing joint efforts to find solutions that serve Syria’s national interest.

ملخص اجتماع مجلس سوريا الديمقراطية (مسد) مع قوات سوريا الديمقراطية (قسد) والإدارة الذاتية لشمال وشرق سورياعُقد اجتماع يوم أمس بين الأطراف المعنية، حيث تم التوصل إلى مجموعة من الاتفاقات الهامة لتعزيز التعاون والاستقرار في سوريا. فيما يلي أبرز النقاط المتفق عليها:1. **دمج… pic.twitter.com/tFLgs88qmD — ابو عمر الإدلبي (@abo_omar_idleb) February 18, 2025

Note: Shafaq News reviewed the original points, which were written in Arabic, and translated them into English without alteration.