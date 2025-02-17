SDF's Abdi congratulates Al-Sharaa, invites him to visit northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ General Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), emphasized on Monday the ongoing joint efforts to find solutions that serve Syria’s national interest.

In an interview with “North Press”, Abdi also congratulated Syria's Transitional President, Ahmad Al-Shara, on assuming office nearly three weeks ago.

Abdi said that the SDF supports any initiatives aimed at achieving stability and national unity. Highlighting those efforts to lay the groundwork for negotiations with the Syrian government in Damascus are continuing, Abdi stressed that serious and purposeful dialogue is the most effective way to reach solutions that prioritize Syria’s highest national interests.

Commenting on al-Shara's visit to Afrin, Abdi called it an "important initiative to encourage the safe return of the original residents and promote dialogue." He also invited the transitional president to visit northeastern Syria.

Abdi stated that while there are points of agreement with Damascus, other issues are still under discussion. He reaffirmed his forces’ commitment to Syria’s unity, based on justice and equality for all Syrians, free from discrimination or political quotas.

Earlier, Al-Sharaa had revealed some differences with the SDF regarding specific details. In response, Abdi revealed that Damascus had requested the removal of non-Syrian fighters from their ranks, the handover of security responsibilities, including ISIS detainees, to the Syrian government, and the return of central government institutions to northern and eastern Syria.

Abdi noted that the SDF is open to cooperation, emphasizing that the protection of the region and the fight against terrorism is a national responsibility that requires high-level coordination between all parties to ensure Syria’s security and stability.

He also expressed openness to a national solution agreed upon by all Syrians, and confirmed that the SDF is planning another visit to Damascus to discuss a clear action plan for implementing the agreed-upon solutions.