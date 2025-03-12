Breakthrough deal: SDF, Damascus aim for integrated future

Shafaq News/ Recent arrangement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government represent a "turning point" for Syria, Gherib Hasso, co-chair of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) said on Wednesday.

"This is a historic step toward creating a democratic Syria, where every group, regardless of ethnicity or background, has a voice in shaping the country’s future," Hasso explained to Shafaq News. "It ensures that no community is excluded from the process."

This landmark agreement, the first of its kind between the Kurdish factions and the Syrian government, has earned strong support from international, regional, and Arab countries, as well as backing within Syria itself.

Implementation will proceed through joint committees, with a target timeline for completion within this year. A central focus will be the return of displaced Kurds who left Syria in recent years due to political and security concerns.

Hasso highlighted the roles of foreign countries in ensuring the success of the process. "The international community, especially the US and France, has shown strong commitment to this initiative," he stated. "Their involvement is vital to hold all parties accountable."

Hasso, however, stressed that in order for the arrangement to succeed, the Syrian government must demonstrate genuine political will. "For real progress, the Syrian government must show a sincere commitment to change," he pointed out. "Only then can we move forward with trust and mutual respect."

Signed on March 10, the agreement between the SDF and Transitional Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa includes the integration of SDF forces into official state institutions. This accord comes amid the ongoing complexities of the Syrian conflict, which has persisted for over a decade.

Decentralization remains a core issue in the ongoing negotiations, with varying perspectives among domestic and regional stakeholders. "The decentralization of Syria is critical for long-term peace and stability," Hasso stressed. "But it will require strong political will from all sides to make it a reality."

The PYD is a Kurdish political party active in northern and eastern Syria and serves as the main political wing of the Kurdish self-administration. The party has strong ties to the People’s Defence Units (YPG), which form the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).