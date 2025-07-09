Syrian government and SDF still at odds over merging forces

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack, who is also a special envoy to Syria, clarified that there are still significant differences between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, according to the Associated Press Agency.

Barrack held talks with Mazloum Abdi, head of the SDF, and Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government expressed support for any initiative by the SDF that contributes to the unity and territorial integrity of the country.

In a statement, the government reaffirmed its adherence to the principle of "one Syria, one army, one government," expressing firm rejection of any form of division or federalism.

The government welcomed progress in implementing the recent agreement with the SDF, thanking the United States for its role in facilitating the deal and for supporting efforts “to stabilize the country and preserve national unity.”

In addition, the statement welcomed the integration of SDF fighters into its ranks, provided it occurs within the country's constitutional and legal frameworks, emphasizing the Syrian Army’s role as a unifying national institution.

Damascus warned that any delays in implementing the signed agreements would only complicate the situation and hinder efforts to restore security and stability across Syria.

The statement also stressed the importance of restoring official state institutions in northeastern Syria, including public services, healthcare, education, and local administration.

In early March, Al-Sharaa signed a landmark agreement with Abdi, aimed at restructuring the country’s military and restoring state control over key areas in the northeast.

Under the agreement, SDF fighters are to be integrated into the new national army, while control of all border crossings with Iraq and Turkiye, as well as airports and oil fields in the region, would be handed over to the central government. The deal is scheduled to be fully implemented by the end of the year.

However, progress has been slow, and several aspects of the agreement remain unclear. One of the main points of contention is whether the SDF will be preserved as a distinct unit within the national army, as Kurdish leaders have demanded, or whether it will be fully dissolved, with its members incorporated individually into the restructured military.