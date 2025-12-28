Child dies after stray dog attack in Iraq’s Babil

Shafaq News – Babil

A child in Babil province died on Sunday, after contracting rabies, marking Iraq’s second fatal case from the virus in just a few days, the city’s Health Directorate reported.

Today, Imam Ali Hospital admitted an 11-year-old boy attacked by a group of stray dogs 20 days earlier. He arrived with severe symptoms, including respiratory distress, hysteria, and hydrophobia, after remaining at home while his condition worsened.

Similar attacks have occurred in recent months in Babil and across several Iraqi provinces, including Baghdad, Diyala, and Al-Anbar, where health officials recorded hundreds of dog-bite cases, some involving children.

Iraqi authorities previously implemented measures to tackle the problem, including vaccination and sterilization campaigns, coordination with municipal services, and public awareness initiatives.

Read more: Culling vs. Sterilization: The battle over Baghdad's stray dogs