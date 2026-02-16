Iraq’s Justice Ministry: No official release on ISIS detainee nationalities

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Justice Ministry on Monday denied the authenticity of a widely circulated document detailing the nationalities and numbers of ISIS detainees transferred from Syria in coordination with the Global Coalition.

In a statement, the Ministry clarified that the legal procedures related to the handover were carried out within the approved official frameworks and under the supervision of the competent judicial and security authorities, and that investigations by the relevant security agencies are still ongoing to verify the identities and nationalities of the detainees received, “in accordance with the law.”

The list, which circulated earlier today with attribution to the Iraqi Correctional Service, claimed Iraq had taken custody of 5,704 ISIS detainees from Syrian prisons, representing 66 nationalities. It listed 460 Iraqis and 3,544 Syrians, alongside nationals from Tunisia, Morocco, Turkiye, Turkistan, Egypt, and several Arab, Asian, European, and Western countries.