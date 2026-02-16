Iraqi university student arrested for “spreading” ISIS ideology

Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraq’s National Security Service on Monday arrested a university student in Diyala for allegedly promoting ISIS ideology inside a local campus, a source told Shafaq News.

The source clarified that the suspect is accused of creating a TikTok account under his own name and posting chants associated with the extremist group.

ISIS seized nearly one-third of Iraq in 2014 before the country declared territorial victory in 2017. While the group no longer controls land, cells continue to stage intermittent attacks.

Earlier this month, three suspected ISIS militants detonated explosive belts during a raid in Baghdad’s Al-Qaim, injuring a senior National Security officer. Security forces also thwarted a planned bombing inside a restaurant in the capital.

