Security briefing: Child sale attempt, ISIS propaganda arrest

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on August 11, 2025.

Security Guard Stabbed (Baghdad)

A fight near a private college escalated into a knife attack, injuring a security guard. Police are pursuing the suspect, the college’s services manager. Authorities denied earlier media claims of a fatality.

Father Tries to Sell Daughter (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested a man in al-Adhamiyah while attempting to sell his seven-year-old daughter for $20,000. A similar case occurred on July 21 in eastern Baghdad.

ISIS Propaganda Arrest (Babil)

Babil intelligence officers detained a man accused of spreading ISIS ideology online. He was located and arrested within an hour of posting inciting material.

Teen Cousins Drown (Diyala)

Two cousins, aged 15 and 17, drowned while swimming in Hamrin Lake. Their bodies were recovered and sent for forensic procedures.

Jail for Assault on Police (Diyala)

A Baqubah court sentenced several people to prison for attacking security forces during an official eviction in al-Hadeed in February. Several officers were injured in the incident.