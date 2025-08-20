Iraq captures top ISIS operative south of Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested a senior ISIS operative south of Baghdad, a security source confirmed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the detainee, tasked with overseeing financial stipends in the group’s Diyala “province,” was captured under judicial orders and transferred for interrogation.

Since early 2025, Iraqi forces have intensified joint operations against ISIS remnants, killing at least 75 militants and detaining more than 50. Data compiled by Shafaq News from security and official reports shows raids concentrated across nine provinces, with Kirkuk recording the highest activity, followed by Saladin, al-Anbar, Diyala, Baghdad, Maysan, Nineveh, and al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region.

The Joint Operations Command reported 25 coordinated missions in the first quarter of the year, focusing on deserts and mountain areas where ISIS cells remain entrenched.