Security briefing: Airstrikes, arrests, and tragedy mark Iraq’s day

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on August 12, 2025.

Airstrike on ISIS Hideouts (Kirkuk)

The Iraqi Air Force launched a precision airstrike targeting ISIS positions in Wadi al-Shay, south of Kirkuk. The strike followed intelligence on militant movements and destroyed several operational sites.

Foreign Nationals Detained with Military Gear (Babil)

Security forces arrested a group of Pakistani nationals walking among Arbaeen pilgrims in Al-Kifl. They were found with PMF-branded military uniforms and images showing them carrying medium weapons and riding in military vehicles abroad.

Counter-Terrorism Sweep Nets 11 Suspects (Nationwide)

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service arrested 11 ISIS suspects in a series of coordinated raids across Nineveh, Kirkuk, Saladin, and al-Sulaymaniyah. Forces destroyed multiple hideouts, tunnels, and caves used for storing explosives. The operations were supported by army aviation and Kurdish Asayish units.

Arbaeen Pilgrimage Crash Kills Five (al-Diwaniyah)

A traffic accident on the al-Diwaniyah–Afak road left five dead and 23 injured. Among the victims were two sons of MP Karim Aliwi, head of the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee. The crash occurred when a tire burst, causing the vehicle to collide with a passenger bus.