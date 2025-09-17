Security operations in Baghdad: 89 detained

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraqi security forces arrested 56 foreigners for violating residency regulations, and 33 others under various legal charges.

Baghdad Operations Command announced in a statement that operations across 14 areas of the capital included 56 foreigners without valid residency permits and 14 suspects wanted on charges such as theft, threats, and possession of unlicensed weapons.

In a related development, the Military Intelligence Directorate reported arresting 19 additional suspects wanted by the judiciary in separate operations.