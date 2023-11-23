Surge in gold prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, experienced an upturn in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent at the wholesale markets along Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price for one Mithqal of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 443,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 439,000 Iraqi dinars.

The correspondent noted that the selling price for one Mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold stood at 413,000 dinars, while the buying price was 409,000 dinars.

Concerning gold prices at jewelry shops, the selling price for one Mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 445,000 and 455,000 dinars, while the selling price for one Mithqal of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price for one Mithqal of 24-karat gold reached 510,000 dinars, while 21-karat gold was sold at 470,000 dinars, 21-karat gold at 450,000 dinars, and 18-karat gold at 390,000 dinars.

It should be noted that one Mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.