Gold prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil markets
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.
In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 450 thousand dinars, with a purchase price of 446 thousand dinars. Additionally, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 420 thousand dinars, while the purchase price reached 416 thousand dinars.
In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 455,000 and 465,000 dinars. Simultaneously, the selling price of an Iraqi gold mithqal fluctuated between 425,000 and 435,000 dinars.
In Erbil, gold prices also increased, with the selling price of 24-carat gold recorded at 520 thousand dinars. The 22-carat variant was sold at 480 thousand dinars, the 21-carat at 460 thousand dinars, and the 18-carat at 400 thousand dinars.