Iran’s Araghchi: Fair deal within reach as Geneva talks loom

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday there is an opportunity to reach an “agreed, just, and balanced solution” with the United States, hours before a third round of indirect nuclear talks scheduled for tomorrow in Geneva.

In an interview with India Today, he ruled out any compromise on Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology, insisting there is “no military option” to resolve what he described as a peaceful nuclear file. He added that Tehran is ready to answer questions or concerns about its program.

Araghchi accused Israel of “seeking to drag” US President Donald Trump into a conflict with Iran, claiming Israel “wants war” and that Trump has been “misled by fake news.”

Iranian Foreign Minister rejected US claims that Iran is developing missiles capable of reaching its territories, saying Tehran deliberately capped its missile range at 2,000 kilometers for defensive and deterrent purposes. Referring to last year’s confrontation with Israel, Araghchi said Iran had learned from the conflict and is now better prepared. “Our armed forces are ready to perform their duty,” he said, adding that preparedness for war is “intended to prevent it.”

Earlier today, US Vice President JD Vance said he hopes Iran approaches the Geneva talks seriously, reiterating that Washington will not allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Trump has also said he prefers a diplomatic resolution but warned he would never permit Iran to develop such a capability.

The Geneva meeting, mediated by Oman, follows earlier sessions in Muscat and Geneva this month as both sides test whether diplomacy can avert escalation amid mounting military pressure and fresh US sanctions.

