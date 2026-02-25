slamic Union casts doubt on PUK–NGM bid for KRG formation

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Claims that an alliance between the New Generation Movement (NGM) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) holds enough seats to form the next Regional Government are “not realistic” under current political conditions, the head of the Kurdistan Islamic Union bloc said on Wednesday.

Mustafa Abdullah told reporters that any agreement between the two parties concerns them alone, and that both are free to enter government or strike political understandings as they see fit. However, he dismissed assertions that such an alliance could secure the legal quorum needed to form a cabinet.

He noted that earlier claims by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) that it held 43 seats and could complete the required majority without the PUK also did not reflect the political reality.

Similarly, Abdullah said, talk that the PUK and NGM together control 38 seats, plus two minority quota seats, and need only 11 more to reach the quorum threshold is “not practically applicable” given the current balance of power. He argued that attempts to sideline the KDP from the governing equation would be difficult to implement, pointing to the Kurdistan Region’s de facto administration through two zones with separate security and financial structures.

“Deepening internal crises at a time of regional sensitivity is not a solution,” Abdullah said, adding that any initiative aimed at strengthening unity and good governance would receive support.

Political momentum between the PUK and NGM has grown since the release last month of the latter’s leader, Shaswar Abdulwahid, culminating in two meetings between him and PUK leader Bafel Talabani to explore the formation of a new parliamentary bloc.

