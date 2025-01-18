Political, technical hurdles stall KRG-Baghdad salary resolution

Shafaq News/ Political and technical disagreements continue to obstruct the resolution of the salary crisis between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad, Samir Hawrami, spokesperson for Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, reported on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Hawrami announced, "The salary crisis between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad is not just political; it also involves technical aspects," noting that "a delegation from the Region will soon travel to Baghdad to discuss the issue."

The official explained that "the tension between the two sides regarding the implementation of the Budget Law persists,” expressing optimism that “more serious efforts are planned for 2025 to enduringly solve this pending issue.”

Hawrami also commented on ongoing discussions between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) regarding the formation of a new Regional government. “The two sides have not yet addressed the allocation of positions,” he noted, explaining that current talks have focused on governance and administrative strategies for the next phase.

Notably, the salary crisis between the KRG and the federal government remains a key point of contention, tied to the implementation of the Budget Law and the distribution of oil and non-oil revenues. Meanwhile, the Region faces internal challenges in forming a new government amid tensions between major political forces.