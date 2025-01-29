KDP, PUK postpone last meeting on KRG formation

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) postponed their technical committees' meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to information obtained by Shafaq News, "The meeting was postponed without a new date being set... Commitments from both sides prevented the meeting, which was intended to be the fifth and final one between the technical committees."

Notably, the two main parties in the Kurdistan Region have held multiple meetings to discuss forming the new government, starting in late November.

On Tuesday, the KDP announced plans to hold its final meeting with the PUK the following day, during which a report on the formation of the 10th government in the Region, following the October 2024 parliamentary elections, will be submitted to the political bureaus of both parties.

The KDP emerged as the largest party in the election, securing 39 out of 100 seats with 809,197 votes, followed by the PUK, which won 23 seats with 408,141 votes. The New Generation Movement claimed 15 seats, the Kurdistan Islamic Union secured 7 seats, and the Halwest Movement obtained 4 seats. Additionally, the Kurdistan Justice Group earned 3 seats, the People's Front won 2 seats, while the Change Movement (Gorran) and the Kurdistan Regional Alliance each gained 1 seat. A further 5 seats were allocated to the Component Quota.



